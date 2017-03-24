Bank Robbery Suspect Known As ‘Incognito Bandit’ Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) – An alleged serial bank robber known as the “Incognito Bandit” was arrested Friday evening as he was trying to leave the United States.

Albert Taderera, 36 of Brighton, was charged in the robbery of a TD Bank in Wayland in October.

According to court documents, 16 banks were robbed in the Boston area between February 2015 and March 2017.

In most of the robberies, the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and was disguised in a dark hooded sweatshirt and facemask. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect running into a black BMW after the robberies.

On March 16, Concord Police observed a black BMW outside a local bank and noted that Taderera fit the description of the person responsible for the 16 robberies. The car was towed because its registration was revoked.

The FBI learned that Taderera had booked a flight to South Africa and he was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. as he attempted to board the plane.

Taderera was charged with armed bank robbery and will appear in federal court in Virginia on Monday.