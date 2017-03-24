Groveland Police Investigate Report That Officer Was Asleep At Intersection

GROVELAND (CBS) – Police in Groveland are investigating a report that a reserve officer fell asleep behind the wheel of a cruiser.
The department received a picture and video of the officer, who was hired in November 2015, asleep at an intersection in Groveland.
The incident reportedly happened Thursday morning.
The reserve police officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
“We take this matter very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation,” Deputy Chief Jeffrey Gillen said.