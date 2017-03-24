March 25, 2017

With so much going on surrounding the issue of immigration, and immigrant and refugee rights in the U.S. and all of the possible changes that are expected to come at the national and local levels, we want to tell you about an effort that plans to offer some answers to the many questions people have about these important topics. 22 non-profit organizations have come together to create an event called Coming to America – A Community Forum on Immigrant and Refugee Rights. It is taking place on Sunday, March 26 in Brookline. On this edition of Centro, Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the President of Alianza Centroamericana Alfonso Hernandez. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

COMING TO AMERICA

Community Forum on

Immigrant & Refugee Rights

Sunday, March 26 3PM-5PM

Brookline Senior Center

FREE and OPEN to the Public

Questions: brooklinesistercity@gmail.com

