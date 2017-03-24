Coming to America – A Community Forum on Immigrant and Refugee Rights

March 24, 2017 12:44 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Immigrant, Immigration, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Refugee, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

March 25, 2017
With so much going on surrounding the issue of immigration, and immigrant and refugee rights in the U.S. and all of the possible changes that are expected to come at the national and local levels, we want to tell you about an effort that plans to offer some answers to the many questions people have about these important topics. 22 non-profit organizations have come together to create an event called Coming to America – A Community Forum on Immigrant and Refugee Rights. It is taking place on Sunday, March 26 in Brookline. On this edition of Centro, Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the President of Alianza Centroamericana Alfonso Hernandez. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
COMING TO AMERICA
Community Forum on
Immigrant & Refugee Rights
Sunday, March 26    3PM-5PM
Brookline Senior Center
FREE and OPEN to the Public
Questions: brooklinesistercity@gmail.com

FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER!
“Like” us on Facebook WbzCentroYadires
Follow us on Twitter @YadiresWBZ

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia