WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Brockton On Alert After Fox Tries To Attack Man

March 24, 2017 8:44 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: Animal Control, Brockton, David Robichaud, Fox

BROCKTON (CBS) – Residents are on alert, after a man was almost attacked by a fox Thursday morning.

Frank Chaplin left his house for work, when a fox dashed to him. Chaplin said the animal had the intent to bite him but was not successful.

“Right here was the fox, he come flying after me and I jumped in my truck real quick.  And then it went under my truck and then it came outta my truck and it went right over there to that a pine tree,” said Chaplin.

The animal did not stop there.

“And when I got outta my truck, he come flying after me to bite me again, you know trying to get me. So I jumped in my truck again and I’m watching him out the window. He went back over to my neighbor’s yard and then disappeared.

The fox tried to attack him three times.

brockton fox robi pkg tag Brockton On Alert After Fox Tries To Attack Man

A man almost attacked by a fox stands next to a trap set for the animal. (WBZ-TV)

Chaplin’s neighbor, T.J. Galvin, has seen several foxes over the past six months and chased one off with his pickup truck.

“It’s a good size fox. It was probably about German Shepherd size. It was a big, big fox. It looked like it was unaware of where it was. Cause it was like back and forth, back and forth,” said Galvin.

Chaplin believed the animal was rabid.

“The eyes were all glossy and all wet under his eyes,” said Chaplin.

Brockton Animal Control said this behavior is not normal for a fox. If the animal is caught, it will be euthanized. They have set a trap with dog food behind Chaplin’s house, to lure the animal.

“It’s crazy, it’s a fox!  They usually run from us, you know! Any human running, walking around they would run the other way, this one wanted to eat my leg. Guaranteed. It was on fire, mad,” said Chaplin.

The union sheet metal worker leaves for his job early in the morning and hopes the animal is caught.

Animal Control has asked residents to eliminate outdoor food sources and keep an eye on small pets.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia