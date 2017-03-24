Brockton On Alert After Fox Tries To Attack Man

BROCKTON (CBS) – Residents are on alert, after a man was almost attacked by a fox Thursday morning.

Frank Chaplin left his house for work, when a fox dashed to him. Chaplin said the animal had the intent to bite him but was not successful.

“Right here was the fox, he come flying after me and I jumped in my truck real quick. And then it went under my truck and then it came outta my truck and it went right over there to that a pine tree,” said Chaplin.

The animal did not stop there.

“And when I got outta my truck, he come flying after me to bite me again, you know trying to get me. So I jumped in my truck again and I’m watching him out the window. He went back over to my neighbor’s yard and then disappeared.

The fox tried to attack him three times.

Chaplin’s neighbor, T.J. Galvin, has seen several foxes over the past six months and chased one off with his pickup truck.

“It’s a good size fox. It was probably about German Shepherd size. It was a big, big fox. It looked like it was unaware of where it was. Cause it was like back and forth, back and forth,” said Galvin.

Chaplin believed the animal was rabid.

“The eyes were all glossy and all wet under his eyes,” said Chaplin.

Brockton Animal Control said this behavior is not normal for a fox. If the animal is caught, it will be euthanized. They have set a trap with dog food behind Chaplin’s house, to lure the animal.

“It’s crazy, it’s a fox! They usually run from us, you know! Any human running, walking around they would run the other way, this one wanted to eat my leg. Guaranteed. It was on fire, mad,” said Chaplin.

The union sheet metal worker leaves for his job early in the morning and hopes the animal is caught.

Animal Control has asked residents to eliminate outdoor food sources and keep an eye on small pets.