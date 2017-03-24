WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Former Bridgewater State Student Gets Prison Time For Sexually Assaulting Day Care Kids

March 24, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Bridgewater State University, Kyle Loughlin

BROCKTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts college student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting children at a campus day care.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Kyle Loughlin was sentenced Friday in Brockton Superior Court after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape and abuse of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Authorities say the Wrentham resident inappropriately touched three preschool-age children while working at the Bridgewater State University day care center in 2015. School officials said Loughlin was a student at the time and had passed a required background check.

Loughlin’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The day care’s former director is scheduled to go on trial next month on charges she failed to report the abuse and endangered children.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia