WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Man Runs From Taunton Jewelry Store With $50,000 Diamond

March 23, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Silver City Galleria, Taunton

TAUNTON (CBS) – Police say a Mattapan man ran from Taunton’s Silver City Galleria with a diamond valued at $50,000.

According to the Boston Globe, 24-year-old Tyreek Fagan asked to see “the most expensive diamond” in Hannoush Jewelers on Monday afternoon.

When asked for identification, Fagan provided his Department of Public Health medical marijuana picture ID.

Taunton police told the Globe that employees showed Fagan a 2.51-carat diamond, and he ran away with it.

Fagan was found shirtless with no shoes or socks on in a wooded area outside the mall, but the diamond is still missing.

After he was released on cash bail, Fagan did not show up for his arraignment. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia