Man Runs From Taunton Jewelry Store With $50,000 Diamond

TAUNTON (CBS) – Police say a Mattapan man ran from Taunton’s Silver City Galleria with a diamond valued at $50,000.
According to the Boston Globe, 24-year-old Tyreek Fagan asked to see “the most expensive diamond” in Hannoush Jewelers on Monday afternoon.
When asked for identification, Fagan provided his Department of Public Health medical marijuana picture ID.
Taunton police told the Globe that employees showed Fagan a 2.51-carat diamond, and he ran away with it.
Fagan was found shirtless with no shoes or socks on in a wooded area outside the mall, but the diamond is still missing.
After he was released on cash bail, Fagan did not show up for his arraignment. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.