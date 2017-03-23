Report: Pat Kelsey Changes Mind, Will Not Take UMass Job

BOSTON (CBS) — The UMass Minutemen will have to fire up their coaching search again.

Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey was announced as the school’s 22nd head basketball coach on Tuesday, but according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Kelsey has had a change of heart and will not be taking the gig at UMass.

Winthrop’s Pat Kelsey has had a change of heart and will not take the UMass job, sources told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 23, 2017

Shortly before Goodman’s report, UMass cancelled a scheduled press conference with their new coach.

UMass has just cancelled Pat Kelsey press conference — Matt Vautour (@MattVautourDHG) March 23, 2017

Fans and media were welcomed in, then ushered out — Matt Vautour (@MattVautourDHG) March 23, 2017

Perhaps Thursday’s news that John Thompson III would not be back at Georgetown was what prompted Kelsey to change his mind. But no matter what caused him to back out of the UMass job, the Minutemen are left searching for Derek Kellogg’s replacement once again.

Before UMass made the Kelsey announcement on Tuesday, Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry was reportedly in the running for the job. We’ll see if his name resurfaces as a potential candidate.