NightSide – Waging War

BOSTON (CBS) – Our founders were very careful when establishing our government not to give too much power to the executive branch. As a result, the authority to go to war was specifically delegated to Congress. But has that authority been slowly eroded and ignored? Throughout much of our history, Presidents have used military force without Congressional authorization. Federal judge David Barron joins Dan in studio to talk about this practice and whether we have allowed the executive branch too much power to wage war.
Originally broadcast March 22nd, 2017.