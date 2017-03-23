NightSide – Terror In London

BOSTON (CBS) – A terror attack rocked London today, as a man with a knife mowed down pedestrians in his car and then stabbed a police officer in front of Parliament. At least four were killed and a number of others seriously injured. Authorities say they are investigating the incident as an act of terror, but so far few details have emerged. We’ll bring you the latest news and updates throughout the show. Do you worry about small-scale attacks like today’s happening here? How do we prevent this type of terrorism?
Originally broadcast March 22nd, 2017.
