NightSide – Is North Korea a Serious Threat?

BOSTON (CBS) – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has, in the words of our President, “been acting very, very badly.” The scolding came after the dictator tested a new rocket engine over the weekend, raising the question once again – how dangerous is North Korea? Dr. Jack Liu, a longtime contractor for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, joins Dan to talk about this latest test and the approach the U.S. should take in dealing with North Korea.
Originally broadcast March 22nd, 2017.