WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

NFL Executives ‘Convinced’ Darrelle Revis Will Sign With Patriots, ‘Perfect Fit’ For Bill Belichick’s System

March 23, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Darrelle Revis, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

 

BOSTON (CBS) — A bit more smoke is starting to surround a potential Darrelle Revis-Patriots reunion.

After one executive told The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin that it “makes sense” for the Patriots to sign the veteran cornerback, several NFL executives have now told CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora that they’re “convinced” Revis will return to the Patriots in 2017.

La Canfora quoted one anonymous executive, whose team looked closely at Revis and believes the 31-year-old can still play:

“We did our work on him. He can still play. He can cover. He doesn’t have that long speed anymore; he’s not going to cover a No. 1 receiver deep. But he can cover in tight spaces and he has great instincts. The film is not as bad as some would have you believe. He’s a perfect fit in that quarters scheme Belichick runs, and they have the kind of safeties who can help him out, too. We’re convinced he’s going back to New England. It just makes too much sense.”

The Jets released Revis earlier this offseason, thus making him a free agent — one who’s available at the lowest price of his entire Hall of Fame career.

The Patriots already signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore this offseason, a move that likely takes care of that aforementioned role of covering No. 1 receivers. And with Malcolm Butler potentially still in the mix, the addition of a low-cost Revis would certainly make sense from a football perspective.

PointAfter | Graphiq

Of course, there is an off-the-field perspective, considering the initial Patriots-Revis divorce was not particularly amicable. But Belichick’s history has shown that he wouldn’t let any such factors interfere with whatever is “best for the football team.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia