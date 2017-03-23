Martellus Bennett Rips NFL Over ‘Educational’ Video On Celebrations In New Twitter Rant

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is now with the Packers, and apparently he’ll be no less outspoken in Green Bay than he was in New England.

Bennett has some strong opinions about the NFL’s new plans to create an “educational” video to instruct players how to engage in “appropriate” celebrations when they score touchdowns. He was not afraid to share them as he unloaded on the NFL and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent in an epic Twitter rant on Wednesday.

This is not the first time Bennett spoke candidly about the NFL. He also had strong words for the league in an interview with ESPN along with his brother Michael Bennett. This time, he compared the NFL (unfavorably) to the NBA and its treatment of players.

Here’s the full (partially censored) rant:

Yea An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Let the players express their individuality and creativity. Y'all gonna make an educational video on how we should talk next? https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

(Don’t give them any ideas.)

An educational video on appropriate celebrations. Not signing up for that class. pic.twitter.com/6oNMf5oZFM — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

See the NFL promotes the logos not the players. The NBA promotes its players. Big difference. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

NFL knows players wont be around long so they invest all resources into the building teamlogos for longevity. That's the constant variable. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Except for the QB position. That's why they're the Face of the franchise. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

NBA on the other hand they can invest in the players being the face of the entire league. Look at the advertising of both. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

I need to stop tweeting for 15 mins im going to need 15 minutes later this year to watch a dumb ass break dancing video during training camp — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

I'm going to be taking a 15 minute dump whenever we're supposed to watch this "educational" video. I can feel my stomach bubbling now — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

The nerve to tag the word "educational" on it. Lmfao. Y'all crazy for that. pic.twitter.com/kRDCtS78fZ — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Yo @NFL why don't y'all go help out some of these players build up the communities that the majority of your players come from. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

That's my rant for the day. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Surely the league will take notice of Bennett’s many salient points and change for the better as a result.

