Martellus Bennett Rips NFL Over ‘Educational’ Video On Celebrations In New Twitter Rant

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is now with the Packers, and apparently he’ll be no less outspoken in Green Bay than he was in New England.
Bennett has some strong opinions about the NFL’s new plans to create an “educational” video to instruct players how to engage in “appropriate” celebrations when they score touchdowns. He was not afraid to share them as he unloaded on the NFL and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent in an epic Twitter rant on Wednesday.
This is not the first time Bennett spoke candidly about the NFL. He also had strong words for the league in an interview with ESPN along with his brother Michael Bennett. This time, he compared the NFL (unfavorably) to the NBA and its treatment of players.
Here’s the full (partially censored) rant:
(Don’t give them any ideas.)
Surely the league will take notice of Bennett’s many salient points and change for the better as a result.
