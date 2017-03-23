Boston Couple Stranded On London Eye For Hours Following Attack

LONDON (CBS) –- A Boston couple was among those stuck on the London Eye following the attack outside Parliament Wednesday.

The attack by a knife-wielding man shut down parts of London, including its famous Ferris wheel.

Ann Hutchinson and her husband, of Boston, spent nearly three hours stranded on the ride, looking over the chaotic aftermath.

“We saw ambulances and emergency crews caring for people in several spots along the bridge,” Hutchinson said. “And we saw on our phones that people, I mean, it was obvious that people had been seriously injured.”

Everyone on the London Eye was safely evacuated.

Two civilians – one an American man celebrating his wedding anniversary – and a police officer were killed in the attack.

Police in Britain made seven arrests in overnight raids connected to the attack.