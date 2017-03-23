Kucherov Scores 3, Lightning Beat Bruins 6-3

BOSTON (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had his third career hat trick to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, snapping the Lightning’s three-game losing streak.

Jonathan Drouin had a goal and two assists, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist and Anton Stralman also scored to help the Lightning pull three points behind the Bruins for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask has to be better #Bruins #WBZ pic.twitter.com/y2sIF2CMO3 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) March 24, 2017

Peter Budaj finished with 28 saves for the Lightning to earn his 29th win of the season. Ondrej Palat had three assists, and Jake Dotchin and Victor Hedman added two each.

Riley Nash had a goal and an assist for Boston, and David Pastrnak and Zdeno Chara also scored. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots as Boston, which won seven of the first eight games under interim coach Bruce Cassidy, has now lost four straight and six of 11.

Bruce Cassidy not too happy after the #Bruins 4th straight loss tonight 6-3 to Tampa #WBZ pic.twitter.com/AKhydL9FYA — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) March 24, 2017

