Krug: Why Bruins Won’t Fall Out Of Playoffs This Year

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have lost three straight games. They’re holding on to the final Eastern Conference playoff spot by the slimmest of margins. This all seems familiar.

Yet according to Torey Krug, a collapse is simply not happening this year.

The Bruins defenseman — who burst onto the Boston scene in the 2013 run to the Cup Finals but has endured the past two late-season collapses — joined Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday to explain why.

“I mean, you’ve seen the way we’ve been playing the last 15 games or so, and it looks like a completely different team,” Krug said. “Frankly, I guess, we’re a team that the fans should love to support. I think we work hard. It’s not like years past where we’re disappearing. I think right now we’re in every game and we’re battling and fighting and we’re sacrificing. I know we haven’t gotten the results the past couple of games, but it’s just a different group. I know we’ve added some young guys that haven’t been around it. But the core group, the leaders are working hard to make sure that we right the ship. And we will do that.”

The Bruins lost Tuesday night to Ottawa, and they’ll need to start picking up wins in a hurry if they want to remain in the playoff picture.

“We’re trying to keep this thing heading in the right direction. Obviously we’ve fallen back a little bit, but we’re ready to respond tonight.”

Krug admitted that in the past two years, he got too caught up in watching the scores from other teams and worrying about how those games would impact the Bruins’ postseason chances. He said this year, he’s taken a new approach.

“I’ll be honest with you … I checked the scores at the end of the night before I went to bed and I saw [the Maple Leafs and Islanders won]. But I’m one of those guys that doesn’t really care,” Krug said. “If I do my job, if our team does our job, right now we’re in a position where if we keep winning hockey games, we’ll be in the playoffs. … We have a chance to keep pushing ourselves forward. And if you care about that stuff too much, then you’re going to be in trouble.”

