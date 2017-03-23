WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Krug: Why Bruins Won’t Fall Out Of Playoffs This Year

March 23, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Sports News, Torey Krug, Zolak & Bertrand

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have lost three straight games. They’re holding on to the final Eastern Conference playoff spot by the slimmest of margins. This all seems familiar.

Yet according to Torey Krug, a collapse is simply not happening this year.

The Bruins defenseman — who burst onto the Boston scene in the 2013 run to the Cup Finals but has endured the past two late-season collapses — joined Zolak & Bertrand on Thursday to explain why.

“I mean, you’ve seen the way we’ve been playing the last 15 games or so, and it looks like a completely different team,” Krug said. “Frankly, I guess, we’re a team that the fans should love to support. I think we work hard. It’s not like years past where we’re disappearing. I think right now we’re in every game and we’re battling and fighting and we’re sacrificing. I know we haven’t gotten the results the past couple of games, but it’s just a different group. I know we’ve added some young guys that haven’t been around it. But the core group, the leaders are working hard to make sure that we right the ship. And we will do that.”

The Bruins lost Tuesday night to Ottawa, and they’ll need to start picking up wins in a hurry if they want to remain in the playoff picture.

“We’re trying to keep this thing heading in the right direction. Obviously we’ve fallen back a little bit, but we’re ready to respond tonight.”

Krug admitted that in the past two years, he got too caught up in watching the scores from other teams and worrying about how those games would impact the Bruins’ postseason chances. He said this year, he’s taken a new approach.

“I’ll be honest with you … I checked the scores at the end of the night before I went to bed and I saw [the Maple Leafs and Islanders won]. But I’m one of those guys that doesn’t really care,” Krug said. “If I do my job, if our team does our job, right now we’re in a position where if we keep winning hockey games, we’ll be in the playoffs. … We have a chance to keep pushing ourselves forward. And if you care about that stuff too much, then you’re going to be in trouble.”

The Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at the TD Garden. Tune in for pregame coverage, beginning at 6:30 p.m., on 98.5 The Sports Hub!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia