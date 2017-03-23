WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Korean War Veteran, 85, Wants A Canoe ‘Before He Dies’

March 23, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Yarmouth, Yarmouth Police Department

YARMOUTH (CBS) – A local veteran needs some help with an item on his bucket list.

Jim Goetschius is an 85-year-old Korean War veteran and he wants to spend the summer canoeing the lakes, ponds and rivers of Cape Cod with his wife Maxine.

The Yarmouth Police Department says Jim walked in this week asking if they could help him get a canoe.

He said he’s in great shape and would be happy with a fixer upper.

He’d also be willing to do work around the house as payment.

If you can help, contact Yarmouth Deputy Chief Steve Xiarhos at sxiarhos@yarmouth.ma.us

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia