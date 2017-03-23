Korean War Veteran, 85, Wants A Canoe ‘Before He Dies’

YARMOUTH (CBS) – A local veteran needs some help with an item on his bucket list.
Jim Goetschius is an 85-year-old Korean War veteran and he wants to spend the summer canoeing the lakes, ponds and rivers of Cape Cod with his wife Maxine.
The Yarmouth Police Department says Jim walked in this week asking if they could help him get a canoe.
He said he’s in great shape and would be happy with a fixer upper.
He’d also be willing to do work around the house as payment.
If you can help, contact Yarmouth Deputy Chief Steve Xiarhos at sxiarhos@yarmouth.ma.us