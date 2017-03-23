WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Twitter Reacts To ‘Worst Possession Ever’ To End Gonzaga-West Virginia Game

March 23, 2017 10:31 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Jevan Carter, NCAA Tournament, West Virginia Mountaineers

Bryan Altman

Yikes. The worst. Awful. Atrocious.

Those are just some of the words being tossed around to describe the final possession of the West Virginia Mountaineers’ season. And to be honest, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

The Mountaineers had the ball down three with 37.9 seconds left on the clock — plenty of time to score quickly and foul, or, milk it for the last shot.

Or, do whatever it was West Virginia did.

The team’s leading scorer Jevon Carter (finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds) was the target, and got the ball with plenty of time on the clock, but decided to heave up a contested three that resulted in an air ball.

West Virginia got the rebound and dished back to Carter, who chucked it up from downtown yet again, this time grazing the rim.

The Mountaineers got the rebound, a fresh shot clock, and could hold for the last shot again.

So they gave it to Carter once more, who paced behind the arc looking for his third three-point attempt until he inexplicably dished it off to Daxter Miles Jr., who tried in vain to get a shot off with time about to expire to no avail.

And just like that, the Mountaineers season was over with a 61-58 loss to Gonzaga. But, Twitter’s reactions were just beginning.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia