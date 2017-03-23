Gronk Pumps Up Mojo Rawley For Wrestlemania Battle Royal

WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

March 23, 2017 9:13 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — If Rob Gronkowski were a WWE wrestler, he’d be Mojo Rawley. Or at least part of his faction. Gronk has publicly supported Mojo in recent years, and now he’s getting the WWE star pumped for next Sunday’s Wrestlemania 33.

Watch below for a new pump-up video featuring Gronk and Mojo Rawley jacking each other up for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which has already announced Mojo as a participant. As you can see, Gronk has been working on his Ric Flair chop game:

At this point, it would shock no one if Gronk made a surprise appearance during the Battle Royal at Wrestlemania. He would at least fit right in as Mojo Rawley’s “manager” or second-in-command.

Wrestlemania 33 takes place on Sunday, April 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

