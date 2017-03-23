FBI Returns Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys To Gillette Stadium

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys are back where they belong.

The FBI returned Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI jerseys, which were stolen from the locker room following the two New England victories, to Gilette Stadium on Thursday:

#FBI visits NFL's Gillette Stadium to return recovered Super Bowl jerseys worn by @Patriots MVP Tom Brady ​https://t.co/BBAA8T3pSg pic.twitter.com/3XZBm77cau — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 23, 2017

“We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey. Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom’s missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “I don’t know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies – both in the U.S. and in Mexico – worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property. It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together. We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England.”

The jerseys were recovered earlier this week after the FBI and Houston Police Department traced them to Mexico. They were taken by Mauricio Ortega (a former executive of La Prensa in Mexico), who was posing as part of the international press at Super Bowl LI in Houston (you can see a full play-by-play of his most recent jersey heist here).