Canton Woman Charged With Drunk Driving Had BAC Of .441

JOHNSTON, R.I. (CBS) – A Canton woman was charged with drunk driving after she recorded a blood alcohol content of .411.
Police received multiple 911 calls Wednesday just before 5 p.m. for an erratic operator on Route 295 South.
Troopers found the driver near Exit 6 and identified her as Elizabeth Salah, 23, of Canton.
Rhode Island State Police said Salah showed “obvious signs of intoxication” and failed all field sobriety tests.
Salah’s initial blood alcohol test yielded a result of .411 while a second result displayed .391.
The Massachusetts resident was arraigned on a drunk driving charge following her arrest. She was issued a re-arraignment date of April 6 and released into the custody of her parents.