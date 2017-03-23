Public Arts Project Organizers Hope To Reshape Downtown Lynn

TAUNTON (CBS) – Downtown Lynn may never be the same if the vision of some local residents and business leaders comes to fruition.
This huge public art installation project, called “Beyond Walls,” is an effort to change the face of downtown Lynn in spectacular fashion.
The project aims to make Lynn a walkable city.
Giant murals, strips of LED lights, vintage neon signs and more would be installed throughout the downtown area.
“If we can lighten areas that are currently shrouded in darkness, you’ll increase the walkability. That in turn will increase commerce. It changes an image that might exist of downtown Lynn,” said Al Wilson, who is leading the project.
Fundraising for the project began Thursday. MassDevelopment will match the first $50,000 raised over the next 60 days. If you want to donate, check out www.patronicity.com.
