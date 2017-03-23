Super Bowl Champion Patriots To Visit White House In April

BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots will mark their fifth Super Bowl title with a trip to the White House in April.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Thursday that the Patriots will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, April 19.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28 in overtime after overcoming a 25-point deficit.

Several members of the team have announced in recent weeks that they would not make the trip to the White House when the team was invited.

Tight end Martellus Bennett, who is now with the Green Bay Packers, cornerback Devin McCourty, and running back LeGarrette Blount all cited problems related specifically to President Trump and his administration as their reasons for skipping the Patriots’ White House visit.

Both McCourty and Blount said that they would not feel “accepted” in the White House.

Defensive end Chris Long didn’t get into specifics, but alluded to political reasons for not attending.