What’s Up This Weekend: Tattoos, Model Trains, Flower Show & More

Signs of spring are scattered through this weekend’s events, including the return of whale watching and the Flower Show. There’s even one event that awards top prize with a demonic bunny.

FLOWER SHOW

In the midst of this cold March, if you want to be submerged into Spring, head to the Boston Flower & Garden Show. Running through Sunday at the Seaport World Trade Center, you’ll find professionally landscaped garden displays representing this year’s theme of “Superheroes of the Garden.” There are competitions, demonstrations, and a huge marketplace to fill all your gardening needs. INFO & TICKETS: bostonflowershow.com

TRAIN & TOY SHOW

If gardening isn’t your thing, trade in your trowel for a conductor’s hat at the train show taking over Shriner’s Auditorium in Wilmington this weekend. Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show says it’s the largest model train and collectible toy show in the country. Check out hundreds of tables of model trains and hands-on displays. Kids 11 & under get in free. INFO & TICKETS: trainshow.com

WHALE WATCHING

New England Aquarium whale watching adventures are back open for the season, starting this weekend. The Boston Harbor Cruises to Stellwagen Bank guarantee you a shot at spotting humpbacks, finbacks, minkes, pilot whales and right whales. No whales? You get a free future ticket. Experts from the aquarium are onboard to enrich your experience. INFO & TICKETS: neaq.org

TATTOO CONVENTION

Want new ink, or just to admire some impressive body art? The Boston Tattoo Convention is back at the Hynes Convention Center this weekend. Hundreds of tattoo artists from the around the world bring their talents to Boston. There are also competitions throughout the weekend like Tattoo of the Day and Miss Boston Ink. ARTIST PORTFOLIOS & TICKETS: bostontattooconvention.com

UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL

“A celebration of the bizarre and insane” is the best way the Boston Underground Film Festival describes itself. It’s four days of alternative cinema at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge. And yes, there is a demonic bunny given as top prize. INFO & TICKETS: bostonunderground.org