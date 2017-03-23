Blandino: NFL Considering Allowing Challenge Flags For Penalties

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — One of Bill Belichick’s most notable rule change proposals may soon become a reality.

NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino, who is expected to have final say on replay calls next season, says that the league is considering an expansion of challenge flag rules to allow coaches to challenge penalty calls.

“That is a significant change to our current replay rule and it is something that will be on the floor and will be debated and voted on next week,” Blandino said, via Pro Football Talk.

Unless Belichick has had a change of heart in recent years, he would be in favor of such a change. Back in 2013 at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando, Belichick proposed the idea of keeping the same number of challenge flags but allowing coaches to challenge everything.

“I’m not proposing more challenges,” said Belichick in a lengthy statement. “All I’m saying is, as a coach, if you want to challenge a play, I think you should be able to challenge it.

“So, if I throw a challenge on an offensive holding play and they look at it, and they don’t think it’s holding, I lose the challenge. But if it’s an egregious play, I don’t see why it should not be allowed to be challenged when it affects the outcome of the game.”

The rule change would be a welcome one for fans who are sick of seeing bad penalty calls affect the outcomes of games. And if there’s still just the two challenge flags per game, there’s little chance that it would slow the game down. Based on his recent proposal, Belichick would be as happy about the change as anyone.

