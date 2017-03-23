WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Bill Belichick, Sean Payton Attend Ohio State Pro Day

March 23, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Bill Belichick, Matt Dolloff, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If you needed any more evidence that Bill Belichick is expecting to have at least one pick in the early rounds of April’s NFL Draft, here’s another hint.

Belichick attended Ohio State’s Pro Day on Thursday, along with – dun dun dunnnn! – New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. David Jablonski of the Dayton Daily News snapped a photo of the trio looking on at the event, among many others:

It’s no surprise that Belichick is making the rounds at another Pro Day, especially for a top-notch football program like Ohio State. But the eyebrow-raiser, here, is that most of the school’s NFL Draft prospects have a good chance to be selected in the first two rounds.

The NFL Draft prospect rankings at CBS Sports lists 10 players, five of which are expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, which starts April 27 in Philadelphia. Another is projected for rounds 2-3. As of right now, the Patriots’ earliest draft pick is in the third round at No. 72.

SEE ALSO: Bill Belichick Spotted Scouting First-Round NFL Draft Prospect

Two of Ohio State’s top draft prospects, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Malik Hooker, are widely expected to be selected high in the first round, so it’s unlikely that they would be available to the Patriots even if they did get their No. 32 pick back from the Saints. But prospects like corner Gareon Conley, inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan, and wideout Curtis Samuel could be of interest to Belichick if he can get back into the second round.

What is Belichick doing at the Ohio State Pro Day if he’s not planning on being in a position to take one of the top prospects? It’s highly unlikely he made the trek all the way to Dayton to scout the likes of punter Cameron Johnston or receivers Corey Smith and Dontre Wilson, whom CBS Sports projects to go undrafted.

Perhaps Belichick is just doing his due diligence to know what kind of players could be available to him down the road. But whether it’s through a trade of Malcolm Butler or perhaps a surprise move (Gronk?), it appears that Belichick could be planning on having a first and/or second-round pick in the draft.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia