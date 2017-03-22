Funeral To Be Held For Fallen Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano

WATERTOWN (CBS) – A fallen Watertown firefighter will be laid to rest on Wednesday during a somber procession and funeral.

Joseph Toscano died later week after collapsing while fighting a fire at a Watertown home.

The 54-year-old is survived by his wife and five children.

On Wednesday, his body will leave Randolph at 9 a.m. as part of a procession to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown for a funeral scheduled for 11 a.m.

A day earlier, a line of firefighters stretched around the block at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Randolph for Toscano’s wake.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker capped off the day of mourning as he paid his respects to the fallen firefighter.

“I just hope that his legacy will live on through my children,” Joseph’s wife, Maureen Toscano said outside the wake on Tuesday.

Toscano’s children are expected to eulogize their father during his funeral on Wednesday.

You can watch live coverage of Toscano’s funeral on CBSBoston.com starting at 11 a.m.