Flying Turkey Crashes Through Truck Driver’s Windshield

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – A rare instance of a turkey flying into a windshield was reported in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
The New Hampshire Fish & Game Dept. said a truck driver headed south on I-93 in Londonderry couldn’t avoid a turkey that flew out right in front of him.
The turkey came right through the windshield was still moving inside the cab of the 18-wheeler. Wildlife officials came to take the turkey to an animal hospital but the 19-pound male died on the way there.
The truck was going about 50 to 60 mph when it struck the turkey. A Fish & Game officer who responded said he’d never heard of a case like this.
