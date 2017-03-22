Target Celebrates Stretch Marks In New Swimwear Campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is celebrating the stretch mark as a thing of beauty. The chain has launched a swimwear campaign on social media that features four models in unretouched images as it promotes a focus on inclusivity.
Social media star Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford star in the ad that features one-piece and two-piece suits.
Never be afraid to look into the mirror and give yourself a pep talk before heading out to the beach. It might just be the confidence boost that changes the day. I love the simpleness yet elegant look of this @targetstyle suit. This bikini says "I've got this!" Click the link in my bio to see all the styles #targetswim has to offer you. 🦄😎 📸 @MichaelaDalzell #NoWrongWay #beyou #sponsored #targetstyle
The move follows Target and other retailers’ increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.
Minneapolis-based Target says it wanted to take an approach to swimwear that shows women in all their beauty — stretchmarks and all.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)