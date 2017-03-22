No Injuries After Part Of Southie Apartment Building Collapses

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – No one was hurt after part of an apartment building collapsed in South Boston overnight.
People in about ten different units on O Street were evacuated around 2 a.m. when part of a load bearing wall suddenly collapsed into the basement.
“A resident heard like a cracking noise that roused her from sleep. She saw part of the wall caving in. And there was some serious wall damage and structure damage extending from the front to the rear,” Deputy Fire Chief Robert Calobrisi told reporters early Wednesday morning.
There’s still no word yet on what caused the collapse.
Boston police and fire have shut down part of the road. They are now waiting for a structural engineer.
The Red Cross is helping the people who have been forced out of their homes.