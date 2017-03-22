Keller @ Large: Is Road Rage Getting Worse?

BOSTON (CBS) – You tell me – is the road rage around here getting worse?

After driving around here for the past 45 years, I figured I had seen everything.

But I saw something Tuesday on my drive into work that stunned me.

On a quiet street, a guy two cars ahead of me signaled for a left turn. He had to wait a few seconds for oncoming cars to pass. And that was a few seconds two long for the guy behind him, who pulled up on his bumper, revved his engine, and leaned on the horn.

The guy in the passenger seat two cars ahead was so shocked, he opened his door and leaned out to take a look at the imbecile behind him, never a good idea. And in this case, it was nearly fatal. Imbecile stepped on the gas and ran up onto the sidewalk to pass him on the right and speed off toward a stop light two blocks away.

Someone could have been killed, and the entire episode was completely uncalled for.

Have you been seeing more of this kind of thing lately?

I feel like I have, and I can’t explain it. Do the angry fools who do this kind of thing feel more empowered to act out lately for some reason?

I don’t know, and unfortunately I didn’t get the offender’s plate number.

But the cops are always asking us to report road rage, and now more than ever I think we need to draw the line and start turning these creeps in.

And if you are one of them, seek professional help with your anger problem now. Because the rest of us are mad as hell and we aren’t going to take it anymore.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: