WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: 11 am: Funeral For Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Keller @ Large: Is Road Rage Getting Worse?

March 22, 2017 9:04 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – You tell me – is the road rage around here getting worse?

After driving around here for the past 45 years, I figured I had seen everything.

But I saw something Tuesday on my drive into work that stunned me.

On a quiet street, a guy two cars ahead of me signaled for a left turn. He had to wait a few seconds for oncoming cars to pass. And that was a few seconds two long for the guy behind him, who pulled up on his bumper, revved his engine, and leaned on the horn.

The guy in the passenger seat two cars ahead was so shocked, he opened his door and leaned out to take a look at the imbecile behind him, never a good idea. And in this case, it was nearly fatal. Imbecile stepped on the gas and ran up onto the sidewalk to pass him on the right and speed off toward a stop light two blocks away.
Someone could have been killed, and the entire episode was completely uncalled for.

Have you been seeing more of this kind of thing lately?

I feel like I have, and I can’t explain it. Do the angry fools who do this kind of thing feel more empowered to act out lately for some reason?

I don’t know, and unfortunately I didn’t get the offender’s plate number.

But the cops are always asking us to report road rage, and now more than ever I think we need to draw the line and start turning these creeps in.

And if you are one of them, seek professional help with your anger problem now. Because the rest of us are mad as hell and we aren’t going to take it anymore.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia