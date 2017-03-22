NightSide – Quincy Mayor Tom Koch on Sanctuary Cities

BOSTON (CBS) – Quincy Mayor Tom Koch saw the sanctuary city debate play out firsthand, as earlier this month the Quincy City Council voted down a proposal that would have studied whether the city should label itself as a sanctuary city. With the Trump administration promising to cut federal funding, and a passionate debate over immigration playing out across the country, the council voted 6-3 not to open up the issue. Mayor Koch has said he doesn’t believe the city should change its immigration policies, and he joins Dan in studio to talk about the issue and to take your calls.
Originally broadcast March 21st, 2017.