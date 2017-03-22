WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WATCH LIVE: CBS News Coverage Of Deadly London Terror Attack | Read More

DCR Hikes Fees For State Parks, Beaches

March 22, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: DCR, Nahant Beach, NANTASKET BEACH

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s going to cost more to visit some state parks and beaches this summer, especially for out-of-state visitors.

Fees are going up at Nantasket and Nahant beaches. Massachusetts residents will pay an additional $5 to park at each beach, raising the cost to $10 in Nahant and $15 in Nantasket.

If you don’t live in the Bay State, you will also pay more at other area beaches and state campsites. Douglas State Park, Salisbury Beach, Scusset Beach, South Cape Beach, Demarest Lloyd and Horseneck Beach are all raising prices for non-Massachusetts residents.

“The Department of Conservation and Recreation is committed to providing residents across the Commonwealth with the ability to incorporate and enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities, and the fees increases for out-of-state usage at all parks and campgrounds remains a vital revenue resource for the Department and will allow additional retained revenue to be used to conserve and protect the state’s natural resources,” DCR spokesman Troy Wall said.

The new rates take effect on July 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia