DCR Hikes Fees For State Parks, Beaches

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s going to cost more to visit some state parks and beaches this summer, especially for out-of-state visitors.
Fees are going up at Nantasket and Nahant beaches. Massachusetts residents will pay an additional $5 to park at each beach, raising the cost to $10 in Nahant and $15 in Nantasket.
If you don’t live in the Bay State, you will also pay more at other area beaches and state campsites. Douglas State Park, Salisbury Beach, Scusset Beach, South Cape Beach, Demarest Lloyd and Horseneck Beach are all raising prices for non-Massachusetts residents.
“The Department of Conservation and Recreation is committed to providing residents across the Commonwealth with the ability to incorporate and enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities, and the fees increases for out-of-state usage at all parks and campgrounds remains a vital revenue resource for the Department and will allow additional retained revenue to be used to conserve and protect the state’s natural resources,” DCR spokesman Troy Wall said.
The new rates take effect on July 1.