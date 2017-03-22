At Logan Airport, Families Await Loved Ones Returning From London After Terror Attack

BOSTON (CBS) — Gillian Buckley of Milton kept checking her phone for updates Wednesday.

Her parents and her 14-year-old daughter were in London this afternoon, where an attacker killed four people and wounded more than 20 when he drove a car through a crowd and stabbed a police officer near Parliament.

Buckley knew her family was boarding their flight when the attack happened, but was still worried.

“I was quite nervous because sometimes, when you hear that a terrorist attack has occurred, sometimes it’s broader and they tend to hit places that have lots of people,” she told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud. “So I was really anxious that there might be something going on at the airport.”

Then, the moment she was waiting for occurred, as she rushed to embrace her family, safe back in Boston.

Some described close calls.

“My friend was actually going to the Westminister Bridge, but went to a show instead,” said Caitlin Caulfield.

The British government is calling the incident a terrorist attack.

WBZ-TV security analyst Ed Davis says the area around Parliament has some of the best protection in the world–so how could this have happened?

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Davis said. “It’s what they call a low-cost, high-impact attack. Using a motor vehicle and a knife, it doesn’t take a lot to collect those weapons, and if it’s one person by themself, it’s difficult to forecast and stop it.”

One family arriving at Logan said it won’t stop them from visiting London again.

“You can’t stop living,” said one passenger. “You have to keep going, otherwise they win.”