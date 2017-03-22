Gronk Spotted In Crowd At WWE ‘Smackdown Live’ Event

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — Once Rob Gronkowski hangs up the football cleats, he would certainly have loads of potential in pro wrestling if he ever decided to step into the squared circle. WWE now knows that Gronk, at least, is a huge fan.
Gronk was spotted in the crowd during a WWE Smackdown Live event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Tuesday night, getting hyped with (presumably) a group of friends in the front row.
Gronk was in the crowd to support WWE Smackdown star Mojo Rawley, whose character is basically Gronk in pro wrestler form. Rawley snapped a photo after the event of himself partying with Gronk on Twitter.
This isn’t the first time that Gronk and Mojo Rawley have rolled together. Here’s a video of Gronk cutting a promo with the wrestler from two years ago:
Gronk already has the kind of size, athleticism, and charisma that Vince McMahon covets in WWE stars, so you can reasonably expect him to eventually get in the ring. It makes too much sense not to happen.
Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.