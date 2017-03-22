WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WATCH LIVE: CBS News Coverage Of Deadly London Terror Attack | Read More

Boston Firefighter Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Rape

March 22, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Barnstable, Boston Firefighter

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter has been charged with three counts of child rape.

Prosecutors in Barnstable say 56-year-old Edward Kulik Jr. of Centerville sexually assaulted a teenager. The incidents allegedly took place in 2010 and 2012.

Kulik posted bond Wednesday afternoon, but the judge ordered him to wear a monitoring device and stay away from the victim, schools and any children younger than 16.

The Boston Fire Department says Kulik has been going through the retirement process for the past several months and has not been an active firefighter.

A spokesman for the department says, “These disturbing, serious allegations warrant our full attention and the Boston Fire Department will monitor and take swift appropriate action if and when it’s necessary.”

Kulik is due back in court on April 24 for a pre-trial hearing.

Comments

One Comment

  1. www.dontlabelmykid.wordpress.com says:
    March 22, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    https://dontlabelmykid.wordpress.com/2017/03/21/update-pedi-priest-guilty-%e2%88%9a-again/?preview=true

    Its an epidemic

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia