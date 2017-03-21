WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

UMass Hires Pat Kelsey As Men’s Basketball Coach

March 21, 2017 6:07 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — The UMass Minutemen have found their next head coach.

UMass hired Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey to be their 22nd head coach on Tuesday.

“UMass is a national college basketball brand with a proud, powerful tradition,” Kelsey said in a release. “As a player in the A-10, I saw first hand what the potential is there. I look forward to the challenge of making UMass a major factor on the national level once again.”

The 41-year-old Kelsey helmed the Winthop bench for five seasons before being hired by UMass, guiding the Eagles to a 102-59 record during his stint. They went 26-7 and won the Big South Tournament in 2017, but their season ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Butler.

Kelsey previously worked as an assistant at Xavier and Wake Forest before becoming the head coach at Winthrop. He played at Xavier from 1996-98 and helped the Musketeers reach two NCAA Tournaments.

Kelsey takes over at UMass for Derek Kellogg, who was fired earlier this month after nine seasons on the job.

