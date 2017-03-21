WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Man Claims Bar Denied Him Service Over Pro-Trump Hat

March 21, 2017 2:08 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A Philadelphia man has sued a New York City bar, saying he was denied service because he was wearing a hat supporting President Donald Trump.

The New York Post reports Greg Piatek’s lawsuit says he and his friends were initially served drinks at The Happiest Hour on Jan. 28. But he says once a bartender noticed his “Make America Great Again” hat, he asked Piatek if it was “a joke.” He says a second round of drinks was “slammed” down on the bar.

make america great again trump hat Man Claims Bar Denied Him Service Over Pro Trump Hat

Donald Trump signs a Make America Great Again hat (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

The suit claims a manager later asked Piatek to leave, saying he was told by the bar owner that “anyone who supports Trump or believes what you believe is not welcome here.”

The bar says it welcomes diversity but reserves the right to ask “disruptive and rude” people to leave.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia