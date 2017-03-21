Should Toronto’s Nikita Soshnikov Be Disciplined For Cross-Checking Patrice Bergeron?

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The referees played too large of a role in the outcome of the Bruins’ 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Monday night, adding an unfortunate blemish to an otherwise wildly entertaining playoff-like product between the Atlantic Division rivals.

The decision that will draw the most ire from fans, and justifiably so, was the “egregious” interference call on the Bruins’ Dominic Moore that led to the Maple Leafs’ power play goal that put them on top 2-1. But earlier in the game, another egregious officiating mistake took place when Leafs forward Nikita Soshnikov cross-checked Patrice Bergeron into the boards.

Bergeron got back up and went after Soshnikov with a few retaliatory punches, which resulted in matching minor penalties for each of them. But at the very least, Soshnikov should have been assessed a double-minor for boarding and cross-checking instead of just boarding, if not a major penalty. Toronto’s Morgan Rielly scored just 1:21 later during 4-on-4 action.

You can see in the below video that Soshnikov clearly knew Bergeron’s back was turned to him at the boards and that he had plenty of time to let up on the hit. There was certainly no need for Soshnikov to commit the cross-check, which sent Bergeron’s face hurtling directly into the boards.

Soshnikov and Bergeron do a Russian Do-si-do after hit from behind #TMLtalk #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/fnSgPYrtdz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2017

Soshnikov could face further discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety for the hit. Penguins winger Tom Sestito recently got a four-game suspension for a similar hit from behind that sent Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom into the boards.

Soshnikov’s hit on Bergeron was not exactly the same as Sestito’s, but you could argue that it was even more dangerous. If the Sestito suspension provides any kind of precedent, you can expect something similar for Soshnikov.

