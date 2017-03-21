Report: Celtics Assistant Micah Shrewsberry A ‘Serious Candidate’ For UMass Job

BOSTON (CBS) — The UMass Minutemen’s search for a new basketball coach may not take very long.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Boston Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is a “serious candidate” for the UMass coaching job. The 40-year-old has already interviewed with UMass officials, and is expected to have a second interview in the near future.

Shrewsberry has coached under Brad Stevens in both Boston and at Butler, and also has stops at Purdue and Marshall on his resume. He was the head coach at Indiana University-South Bend for two years from 2005-07 before joining Stevens’ staff at Butler.

UMass is looking for a replacement for Derek Kellogg, who was fired earlier this month after the Minutemen were bounced from the A-10 Tournament. A Umass graduate, Kellogg guided the team to a 155-137 record while at the helm, leading them to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2014. He was let go after UMass went 15-18 this past season, and just 4-14 in their conference.