Red Sox Outfielders Grace ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox enter the 2017 season with perhaps the best young outfield in baseball. Sports Illustrated decided to put the spotlight on the talented trio for its next cover.

As part of the magazine’s annual baseball preview issue, Red Sox outfielders Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Jackie Bradley Jr. are featured one one of three covers.

The Killer B's of the @RedSox outfield are featured on one of three covers as part of our MLB preview issue! pic.twitter.com/ysAOGe3O57 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2017

The other two covers feature the defending league MVPs, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout and Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

This @MikeTrout guy is pretty good, so we put the @Angels outfielder on one of three covers as part of our MLB preview issue! pic.twitter.com/WPOw3nN3OV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2017

Big smile, bigger bat. @KrisBryant_23 represents the defending champion @Cubs on one of three covers as part of our MLB preview issue! pic.twitter.com/MTVabqBtlh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2017

Betts, Benintendi, and Bradley are also featured in a story by Tom Verducci about the Red Sox’ post-David Ortiz clubhouse culture, which was published on SI.com last Wednesday.

Hopefully you don’t believe in curses. The Sports Illustrated cover curse is one of the most popular in sports.