Tom Brady Had NFL’s Top Selling Jersey In February — In All 50 States

March 21, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, James White, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount, Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots, NFL, NFL Jersey Sales, Patriots Jerseys, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Fresh off the Patriots epic comeback in Super Bowl LI, a lot of people around the United States wanted a Tom Brady jersey.

While one guy was busy stealing his, it turns out lots of people went out and bought a No. 12 jersey. Brady was the NFL’s top selling jersey in the month of February, a title he held in all 50 states.

That means everywhere, even in New York, Denver and Indianapolis, places where Brady and his Patriots aren’t too welcomed by the masses, Brady jerseys were flying off the shelf.

Brady wasn’t alone, either, with seven of his Patriots teammates also cracking the Top 25 in NFL jersey sales in February. Julian Edelman’s No. 11 was the second on the list behind Brady, with Rob Gronkowski coming in fourth. That’s it for Patriots in the Top 10, but running backs LeGarrette Blount (16th) and James White (19th), receivers Chris Hogan (18th) and Danny Amendola (21st) and cornerback Malcolm Butler (24th) all finished in the Top 25.

The Patriots may be hated nationally, internationally and even in the U.S. government, but they also have their fans in all sections of the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia