NightSide – Will POTUS Get His Pick For SCOTUS

BOSTON (CBS) – Within the first few weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. While a choice like Gorsuch would normally lead to an easy confirmation, there is some question over whether Democrats will actually allow a vote to take place. Some like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren have already gone on record stating that Gorsuch must not be confirmed. Boston University Law Professor Jack Beermann joins Dan in studio to discuss President Trump’s choice and what the Democrats’ resistance might mean for the process. Do you think that Gorsuch should be confirmed to fill the Supreme Court seat?
Originally broadcast March 20th, 2017.