NightSide – No Evidence Russia Influenced Vote Count

March 21, 2017 1:01 AM By Dan Rea
Dan Rea, Nightside

BOSTON (CBS) – During a long Congressional hearing today, FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers stated that there was no evidence that Russian operatives attempted to change or influence the vote counts in last November’s election. In the same hearing, both discussed concerns with increasing leaks and the importance of classified material remaining out of the public eye. Which issue do you think is more pressing right now, possible Russian connections to Trump associates or the continual leaking of classified material to the media?

Originally broadcast March 20th, 2017.

