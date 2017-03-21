Police Search For Suspect Following Stabbing Outside Natick Store

NATICK (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed another man during a fight behind a Natick store.

Police said the two men, who are believed to be known to each other, got into a fist fight behind Michael’s on Route 9 near Strathmore Road on Tuesday.

One of the men was stabbed several times with a large ceramic knife. The suspect then ran from the area and remains at large.

*Improved image* w/m, long scraggly beard, 5'10" dressed all in black w/ black hat. Wanted in conn to stabbing behind Michael's Rt9 Natick pic.twitter.com/KIw2HhTdtM — Natick Police (@NATICKPOLICE) March 21, 2017

The victim walked into Michael’s to ask for help. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with serious injuries.

Natick Police said the suspect is a white man in his 20s or 30s with black hair and a beard. He was wearing a black coat or sweatshirt and a knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Natick Police.