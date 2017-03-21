Police Search For Suspect Following Stabbing Outside Natick Store

NATICK (CBS) – Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed another man during a fight behind a Natick store.
Police said the two men, who are believed to be known to each other, got into a fist fight behind Michael’s on Route 9 near Strathmore Road on Tuesday.
One of the men was stabbed several times with a large ceramic knife. The suspect then ran from the area and remains at large.
The victim walked into Michael’s to ask for help. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with serious injuries.
Natick Police said the suspect is a white man in his 20s or 30s with black hair and a beard. He was wearing a black coat or sweatshirt and a knit hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Natick Police.