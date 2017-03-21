WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
Mexican Authorities Release Photos Of Tom Brady's Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys

March 21, 2017
BOSTON (CBS) — Lest there be any doubt, Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been recovered.

That much was reported on Monday, but it was confirmed via photographs on Tuesday, released by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office.

A photo of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey. (Photo by Mexican Attorney General)

A photo of Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey. (Photo by Mexican Attorney General)

The jersey went missing shortly after the Patriots’ dramatic 34-28 win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Developments on Monday noted that the Houston PD and the FBI worked to discover the missing jersey, along with a jersey stolen from Brady after his Super Bowl XLIX victory two years earlier, in Mexico.

Photos of both stolen jerseys were included in the Mexican AG’s release.

The Super Bowl LI jersey was valued at around $500,000. It was stolen by a credentialed member of the international media. Brady said in a statement that he hopes he “can make something very positive come from this experience.”

