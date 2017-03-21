Marshfield Officer Injured While Traveling To Firefighter’s Wake

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A Marshfield police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday while traveling to assist in a firefighter’s wake in Randolph.
The wake was for Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano who died while on duty last week.
Two officers were riding their motorcycles on Route 3 North, when one of them lost control in the sand/salt on a ramp.
The officer was thrown from his bike and lost consciousness.
He was transported to the South Shore Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The officer is expected to make a full recovery.