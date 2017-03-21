Marshfield Officer Injured While Traveling To Firefighter’s Wake

March 21, 2017 7:14 PM
Filed Under: Marshfield, Motorcycle Crash, South Shore Hospital, Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A Marshfield police officer was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday while traveling to assist in a firefighter’s wake in Randolph.

The wake was for Watertown Firefighter Joseph Toscano who died while on duty last week.

Two officers were riding their motorcycles on Route 3 North, when one of them lost control in the sand/salt on a ramp.

The officer was thrown from his bike and lost consciousness.

He was transported to the South Shore Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia