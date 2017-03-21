NH Daycare Worker Charged With Abusing Infants

March 21, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Daycare Arrest, Manchester, Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – An employee has been charged with assault after she allegedly abused infants at a New Hampshire daycare.

About two weeks ago, Manchester Police’s child abuse task force began investigating allegations of inappropriate care at Alpha Bits Learning Center.

Police identified daycare employee Chelsea Blais, 32, as a suspect.

Blais was charged with four counts of simple assault against three victims, who are all under the age of one.

No further details about the alleged abuse is currently available.

Manchester Police said Alpha Bits has been cooperative with the investigation and has worked with families to ensure the safety of other children who Blais cared for.

