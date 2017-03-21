WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Man Caught After Allegedly Escaping Prison Work Detail

March 21, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: Lawrence, Rhode Island, Rony Martinez-Pereyra

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say an inmate who escaped from a prison work detail has been caught in Massachusetts.

State Police Superintendent Col. Ann Assumpico said Rony Martinez-Pereyra was arrested at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Police say that on March 2, the 44-year-old inmate left a work detail at an equipment maintenance garage in Cranston, Rhode Island. He had been assigned to a minimum-security state prison nearby.

He was being incarcerated after a 2016 conviction for drug and firearm charges.

He’s now being charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held overnight.

An arraignment is scheduled in Lawrence on Wednesday.

