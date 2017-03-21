Jay Glazer Gives Full Play-By-Play Of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI Jersey Being Stolen

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’re at an event like the Super Bowl, there’s a pretty good chance your every move is being watched.

Especially if you’re sneaking into the locker room after the game to steal the winning quarterback’s game-worn jersey.

That’s a harsh reality that Mauricio Ortega (a former executive of La Prensa in Mexico) is now dealing with, as the FBI tracked him down and recovered Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey in Mexico. Not only did they find Brady’s jersey from New England’s latest Super Bowl victory, they recovered Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey along with other memorabilia from previous Super Bowls that had gone amiss, allegedly by the hot fingers of Ortega.

We’re getting a full play-by-play of Ortega’s heist thanks to a video by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, which he broke down on Tuesday’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

EXCLUSIVE: Minute-by-minute look at how the alleged culprit in Tom Brady's jersey theft spent his night at the Super Bowl via @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/5d5aXlqQvz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 21, 2017

It all started at 9:36 p.m., when amid the on-field celebration, Brady removed his jersey and gave it to a team or NFL employee. That employee is seen bringing the jersey to the New England locker room. About 23 minutes later, after a quick on-field session of selfies and mingling, the Ortega makes his way into the New England locker room, sneaking in with Bill Belichick’s assembled group. The jersey thief walks in despite not having the proper credentials to be in the locker room at the time.

Less than 15 minutes later, Ortega leaves the Patriots locker room with Brady’s jersey under his arm. He’s seen heading back on to the field at a time when real reporters are usually making their way to the locker rooms and podiums, and seen running off the field a few minutes later.

It’s an incredible in-depth look at how the jersey heist played out, one that will likely inspire some kind of CSI spin-off in the near future.

On Tuesday, the Mexico Attorney General’s office released photos of the recovered jerseys, which are expected to be returned to Brady in the near future.