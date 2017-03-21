Many Overseas Travelers Arriving At Logan Airport Unaware Of Carry-On Electronics Ban

BOSTON (CBS) – Travelers flying into the U.S. from 10 airports representing 8 Middle Eastern and North African countries can no longer have electronics larger than smart phones in their carry-on luggage.

Sources told CBS News the ban is based on gathered intelligence and not a specific threat.

The devices, like laptops, tablets, cameras and DVD players, will now have to be packed in checked baggage until further notice.

The ban issued by the Transportation Security Administration went into effect early Tuesday morning.

Nine airlines from Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait are affected.

Those airlines will have just four days to comply or they risk having the Federal Aviation Administration stop their flights into the U.S.

Many passengers on Emirates Flight 239 from Dubai were not aware of the new ban as they arrived at Logan Airport Tuesday morning.

“Of course it’s inconvenient, yeah it’s insane,” passenger Mohamed Kante told WBZ-TV. “It’s a long flight. You need to be distracted. You need to do work.”

“The flight is very long and some of us do work in the air,” said another Emirates passenger, Rakib Ouro-Djobo.