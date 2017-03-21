WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Many Overseas Travelers Arriving At Logan Airport Unaware Of Carry-On Electronics Ban

March 21, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: electronics ban, Emirates Airline

BOSTON (CBS) – Travelers flying into the U.S. from 10 airports representing 8 Middle Eastern and North African countries can no longer have electronics larger than smart phones in their carry-on luggage.

Sources told CBS News the ban is based on gathered intelligence and not a specific threat.

The devices, like laptops, tablets, cameras and DVD players, will now have to be packed in checked baggage until further notice.

The ban issued by the Transportation Security Administration went into effect early Tuesday morning.

Nine airlines from Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait are affected.

map25 Many Overseas Travelers Arriving At Logan Airport Unaware Of Carry On Electronics Ban

(WBZ-TV)

Those airlines will have just four days to comply or they risk having the Federal Aviation Administration stop their flights into the U.S.

Many passengers on Emirates Flight 239 from Dubai were not aware of the new ban as they arrived at Logan Airport Tuesday morning.

“Of course it’s inconvenient, yeah it’s insane,” passenger Mohamed Kante told WBZ-TV.  “It’s a long flight. You need to be distracted. You need to do work.”

“The flight is very long and some of us do work in the air,” said another Emirates passenger, Rakib Ouro-Djobo.

